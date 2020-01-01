Mac Miller producer convinced I Can See features Ariana Grande's vocals

Mac Miller's producer pal Jon Brion appears to have confirmed the rapper's posthumous album features vocals from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

Circles, the follow-up to Miller's fifth offering, 2018's Swimming, was released on Friday (17Jan20), two days before what would have been the tragic MC's 28th birthday, and fans have been wondering if the female voice included on the song I Can See belongs to Grande, who is not credited on the track.

Now, in a new interview with the New York Times, Brion indicates the speculation is true - at least as far as he knows.

Asked if there are any vocals of Grande's on I Can See, he told the publication, "I believe there are."

However, Brion, who was recruited by the star's family to complete the project he had been working on with Miller at the time of his death in September, 2018, claims he had nothing to do with the decision to include her vocals.

"Somebody just told me something about that, some kerfuffle," Brion continued. "I mean, that was a pre-existing track.

"There were a few songs the family gave me that he'd been working on independently that I thought fit thematically with what we had worked on. I Can See was one of those...

"I played some things on those tracks to make them feel like the others, but those vocals were already there. It wasn't like an executive decision or anything."

Grande herself has yet to comment, but she and Miller collaborated a number of times during their two year romance, which came to an end in May, 2018.

Meanwhile, Brion revealed that Circles was supposed to be the second release of an album trilogy.

"There were supposed to be three albums: the first, Swimming, was sort of the hybridisation of going between hip-hop and song form," he explained. "The second, which he'd already decided would be called Circles, would be song-based. And I believe the third one would have been just a pure hip-hop record. I think he wanted to tell people, 'I still love this, I still do this'."

Miller died from an accidental drug overdose, aged 26.