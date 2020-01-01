NEWS Justin Bieber likes to make his wife Hailey Bieber feel 'special and valued' Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker tied the knot with 23-year-old Hailey last year, and has said he loves nothing more than publicly declaring his love for his spouse, as he finds “power” in putting his “wife on a pedestal”.



Posting a picture of an image which read “I [heart] my wife” on Instagram on Sunday (19.01.20) night, Justin wrote: “I don't post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it's an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other! Its like we're all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love. I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and valued, Ive done a lot of cool things but I dont think anything comes close to as cool as that (sic)”



The 25-year-old musician is no stranger to heaping praise on his spouse, as he said in November that the model makes him "want to be better”.



He wrote on social media at the time: "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. P.S. You turn me on in every way (sic)”



And Justin dropped a hint that the pair could be set to start a family soon, as he closed his Instagram post by adding: "next season BABIES. (sic)"



In a separate post, Justin showed fans the extravagant gift he'd bought for his spouse's birthday, as he uploaded a video of a diamond watch.



That clip was captioned: "had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey's birthday gift flooded AP.. ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO (sic)"