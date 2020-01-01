Slowthai and The 1975 lead 2020 NME Awards nominees

- ARTISTS
British rapper Slowthai and The 1975 are among the nominees for the 2020 NME Awards.
The U.K. hip-hop star received eight nods from editors and readers of the British music magazine, including Best British Solo Act, Best Solo Act in the World, Best Live Act, as well as Best British Album, and Best Album in the World for his debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain.
Slowthai's remaining nominations are for his collaboration with Mura Masa, Deal Wiv It, which is up for Best Collaboration, Best British Song, and Best Song in the World.
The 1975 bagged five nods, including Best British Band and Best Band in the World, and Best British Song and Best Song in the World nominations for their track People.
Other British stars up for prizes include FKA Twigs, Foals, Little Simz, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Yungblud.
Notable international acts up for prizes in the global categories are Billie Eilish, who has three nominations, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift.
Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis will receive the magazine's Godlike Genius Award, following her father, who bagged the honour back in 1996.
"I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius," she said in a statement. "It's a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later."
The NME Awards will take place at London's Brixton Academy on 12 February.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Godlike Genius:
Emily Eavis
Best British Album:
FKA Twigs - Magdalene
Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1
Little Simz - GREY Area
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain
Best Album in the World:
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
FKA Twigs - Magdalene
Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1
Lana Del Rey - Norman ******* Rockwell
Little Simz - GREY Area
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind
Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain
Stella Donnelly - Beware Of The Dogs
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
Best British Song:
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor
Mura Masa ft Slowthai - Deal Wiv It
The 1975 - People
Best Song in the World:
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Clairo - Bags
Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (remix)
Lizzo - Juice
Mura Masa ft Slowthai - Deal Wiv It
Post Malone - Circles
The 1975 - People
Best British Solo Act:
AJ Tracey
Charli XCX
FKA twigs
Slowthai
Yungblud
Best Solo Act in the World:
AJ Tracey
Beck
Billie Eilish
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Slowthai
Taylor Swift
Yungblud
Best British Band:
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Krept & Konan
The 1975
The Big Moon
Best Band in the World:
Bring Me The Horizon
Brockhampton
BTS
Haim
IDLES
Krept & Konan
Slipknot
Tame Impala
The 1975
The Big Moon
Best New British Act:
Celeste
D-Block Europe
Easy Life
Jade Bird
Sam Fender
Best New Act in the World:
Celeste
Clairo
D-Block Europe
DaBaby
Dominic Fike
Easy Life
Fontaines DC
Girl In Red
Jade Bird
Sam Fender
Best Live Act:
Amyl + The Sniffers
Foals
Iggy Pop
Lizzo
Slowthai
Best Collaboration:
BTS + Halsey - Boy With Luv
Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens - Gone
Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby - Cash ****
Slowthai + Mura Masa - Deal Wiv It
Yungblud + Dan Reynolds - Original Me
Best Music Video:
Brockhampton - I've Been Born Again
Easy Life - Nice Guys
Normani - Motivation
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Yungblud - Original Me