Slowthai and The 1975 lead 2020 NME Awards nominees

British rapper Slowthai and The 1975 are among the nominees for the 2020 NME Awards.

The U.K. hip-hop star received eight nods from editors and readers of the British music magazine, including Best British Solo Act, Best Solo Act in the World, Best Live Act, as well as Best British Album, and Best Album in the World for his debut LP, Nothing Great About Britain.

Slowthai's remaining nominations are for his collaboration with Mura Masa, Deal Wiv It, which is up for Best Collaboration, Best British Song, and Best Song in the World.

The 1975 bagged five nods, including Best British Band and Best Band in the World, and Best British Song and Best Song in the World nominations for their track People.

Other British stars up for prizes include FKA Twigs, Foals, Little Simz, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Yungblud.

Notable international acts up for prizes in the global categories are Billie Eilish, who has three nominations, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis will receive the magazine's Godlike Genius Award, following her father, who bagged the honour back in 1996.

"I remember being at the NME Awards when I was 16 and being so proud to see my dad named Godlike Genius," she said in a statement. "It's a huge honour to be given the same award all these years later."

The NME Awards will take place at London's Brixton Academy on 12 February.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Godlike Genius:

Emily Eavis

Best British Album:

FKA Twigs - Magdalene

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1

Little Simz - GREY Area

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

Best Album in the World:

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

FKA Twigs - Magdalene

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1

Lana Del Rey - Norman ******* Rockwell

Little Simz - GREY Area

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind

Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

Stella Donnelly - Beware Of The Dogs

Tyler, the Creator - IGOR

Best British Song:

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor

Mura Masa ft Slowthai - Deal Wiv It

The 1975 - People

Best Song in the World:

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Clairo - Bags

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Georgia - About Work The Dancefloor

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (remix)

Lizzo - Juice

Mura Masa ft Slowthai - Deal Wiv It

Post Malone - Circles

The 1975 - People

Best British Solo Act:

AJ Tracey

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Slowthai

Yungblud

Best Solo Act in the World:

AJ Tracey

Beck

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Slowthai

Taylor Swift

Yungblud

Best British Band:

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Krept & Konan

The 1975

The Big Moon

Best Band in the World:

Bring Me The Horizon

Brockhampton

BTS

Haim

IDLES

Krept & Konan

Slipknot

Tame Impala

The 1975

The Big Moon

Best New British Act:

Celeste

D-Block Europe

Easy Life

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

Best New Act in the World:

Celeste

Clairo

D-Block Europe

DaBaby

Dominic Fike

Easy Life

Fontaines DC

Girl In Red

Jade Bird

Sam Fender

Best Live Act:

Amyl + The Sniffers

Foals

Iggy Pop

Lizzo

Slowthai

Best Collaboration:

BTS + Halsey - Boy With Luv

Charli XCX + Christine And The Queens - Gone

Megan Thee Stallion + DaBaby - Cash ****

Slowthai + Mura Masa - Deal Wiv It

Yungblud + Dan Reynolds - Original Me

Best Music Video:

Brockhampton - I've Been Born Again

Easy Life - Nice Guys

Normani - Motivation

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Yungblud - Original Me