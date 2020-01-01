Miley Cyrus celebrates Dolly Parton's birthday with hilarious impersonation

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to Dolly Parton on her 74th birthday on Sunday by sharing a hilarious impersonation of the star.

Miley, who is goddaughter to the 9 to 5 hitmaker, took to Instagram to share three clips of her doing her best Dolly impression, as she penned in the caption, "Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly!!!!!"

The clips were taken from a 2017 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the Wrecking Ball singer and Jimmy dressed as Dolly and Kenny Rogers, respectively, to recreate the classic Islands in the Stream.

In the first two clips taken backstage, Miley can be seen putting on the final touches of the outfit that she wore on the programme, including a platinum blonde wig, tiny black dress, and a pair of extra-large breast enhancements - which she playfully drew attention to as she showcased the look.

The 27-year-old also shared the original Kenny and Dolly performance in her Instagram post, in a special tribute to her godmother.

Dolly is a longtime friend of Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus, and previously told SiriusXM host Just Jenny, "When Miley came along, I said, she's got to be my fairy goddaughter."

The pair has since collaborated on several live performances and teamed up on the tune Rainbowland for Miley's 2017 album, Younger Now.