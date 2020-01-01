Madonna scraps Lisbon concert due to health issues

Madonna cancelled the latest stop on her Madame X Tour on Sunday so she could rest.

The Vogue singer cancelled several concerts on the North American leg of her Madame X Tour due to medical reasons in late 2019, and told fans she needed to rest in preparation for her European tour in January.

However, on Sunday, midway through her eight-date residency at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal, Madonna scrapped the show just 45 minutes before she was due to perform.

"Thank you again Lisbon! Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!! That white Port got me through the rest of the show! See you on Tuesday fingers crossed," she wrote on Instagram.

Madonna has cancelled eight shows in total - in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Lisbon - on the Madame X Tour to date, citing production issues, injuries and scheduling limitations.

She has not revealed the nature of her injuries, but reportedly told the audience in San Francisco that she was suffering from a "torn ligament" and "a bad knee" in November and she has been seen wearing knee supports during video clips of rehearsals.

The star has also shared videos of her taking post-show ice baths to help her cope with "multiple injuries" that are causing "overwhelming pain".

After wrapping in Lisbon on 23 January, the Holiday star will head to London, England for 15 nights at the London Palladium, before ending the jaunt in Paris, France in March.