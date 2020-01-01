Billie Eilish 'terrified' about upcoming documentary

Billie Eilish is "terrified" about her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary because she has seen none of the footage.

The Bad Guy hitmaker signed a reported $25 million (£19 million) deal for the project, which will follow the 18-year-old singer-songwriter after the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Speaking to Billboard, the star confessed she's "terrified" about how the movie will turn out.

"I've seen no part of it," she explained. "I'm terrified. I'm freaked out. They've been filming since like July of 2018... Who has that much footage of them that they've never seen? I'm terrified."

The Bury A Friend singer added she's planning to head back into the studio this year, but has no new music to share with fans just yet.

"I will be making it this year," she said. "It's coming. When it's made. It's not made yet."

Billie is set to take the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards, where she made history as the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four of the Recording Academy's top four categories - Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist - plus nods for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. The ceremony takes place on 26 January.