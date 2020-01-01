Louis Tomlinson: 'I was fuming when One Direction split'

Louis Tomlinson was "fuming" when he found out One Direction were splitting up.

The Kill My Mind hitmaker was a member of the chart-topping group from 2010 to 2016, when the band announced an indefinite hiatus, and he has revealed he was "bitter and angry" when he heard the news.

"I was f**king fuming at first," he recalled to The Telegraph magazine. "We were working really hard - people have said overworked, but we weren't overworked, that's just what happens when you're a band that size, though I understand. I thought I'd mentally prepared myself for a break, but it hit me hard...

"About a week after, I sat there thinking, 'Strike while the iron's hot,' but I wasn't ready.. I was bitter and angry, I didn't know why we couldn't just carry on. But now, even though I don't fully understand everyone's individual reasons, I respect them.'

However, he admitted a one-year break would have sufficed.

'It if was up to me, yeah, I'd maybe have said, 'Let's have a year off'," he added. "I'm sure there's a better analogy out there but it's a bit like shutting down Coca-Cola. You don't say, 'Right, let's hang the boots up on that,' because it's a massive thing.'