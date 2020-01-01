Celine Dion is 'doing okay' following her mum's death

Celine Dion has assured fans she's "doing okay" following the death of her mother.

Therese Dion, a mother of 14, was surrounded by family and friends when she passed away in her native Canada on Friday, according to local outlet CTV News.

Therese's passing emerges months after her eldest child, Claudette Dion, revealed her mum had been battling a series of significant health issues, including memory loss, and hearing and vision impairment.

The My Heart Will Go On singer posted a tribute to her mum on Instagram later that day and, taking the stage in the evening, she paused her concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami to update fans on her wellbeing.

"I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mum passing away early this morning," the star said. "But I'm doing okay."

She continued: "My mum was 92. She was ill for quite a while. And we knew she wouldn't be with us long. Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside.

"We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes," she concluded. "We are pretty sure that mum waited for us to be all together before (she passed)."