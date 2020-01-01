NEWS Halsey has thanked her fans for being so 'accepting' of her vulnerabilities Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old singer recently released her new album 'Manic', and during a special album release party in Los Angeles, Halsey explained to the crowd what the record means to her. Buy tickets below.



She told Billboard: "When I made 'Manic', I dove into those parts of me that weren't healed yet and I said, 'No, I'm not gonna wait 'til later. I'm gonna write about them right now.'



"It was the most rewarding thing that I have ever done because you guys have been so unconditionally accepting of that, so thank you for being accepting of me."



Meanwhile, Halsey recently claimed she's learned it's "not good" to date other musicians.



The singer - who has previously romanced rapper G-Eazy and rocker Yungblud and is now in a relationship with actor Evan Peters - admitted she actually finds having a different profession to her partner to be beneficial.



She said: "A friend of mine - another female artist who has been criticised for dating a lot of people - said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f***ing life and ignore what people say about you.'



"And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it's good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere.



"Now it's my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work."



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.