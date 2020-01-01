NEWS Celine Dion is 'doing okay' after her mother Therese's passing Newsdesk Share with :







The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has insisted she is doing well following the death of her mother as she performed her Courage World Tour in Florida on Friday night (17.01.20). Buy tickets below.



Speaking to the crowds at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, she said "I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mom passing away early this morning. But I’m doing okay. My mom was 92. She was ill for quite a while.

"And we knew she wouldn't be with us long. Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes. We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before she passed."



Celine had previously taken to social media to pay tribute to her late mom.



Writing alongside the professional photo in both French and English, she wrote: “Maman, nous t'aimons tellement... Nous te dédions le spectacle de ce soir et je chanterai pour toi avec tout mon coeur. Love, Céline xx... Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx (sic)"

Therese's death comes just two days after the fourth anniversary of the death of her husband, Rene Angelil, whilst Thursday marked the fourth anniversary of her brother Daniel's death.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.