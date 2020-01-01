NEWS Meghan Trainor is working on herself 'all the time' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker finds it frustrating that people think she's "so powerful and confident" as she battles with her self-confidence all the time. Buy tickets below.



She said: "It's tough. Everyone’s like, 'You’re so powerful and believe in yourself and you’re so confident.' I'm like, 'What? No, I’m not.' I'm working on it all the time."



And the 26-year-old singer thinks there should be a "summer party" for female singers to discuss what they're going through and support one another.



She added: "They'll say, 'I know how you feel.' You don’t know how I feel because you’re not a pop star. You’re not doing the interviews I’m doing, not sitting in the chair. I want an idol like Kelly Clarkson to talk to me about it all, but ... well, she’s busy, obviously ... My mom’s been saying we need to do like a summer party for like female pop stars and get together and be like, 'Let’s talk about how we had to figure out the budget for lighting, and how bizarre this s**t is and like, why are we paying for cubes for dancers to stand on at $9,000 apiece! But um, yeah. It’s hard to be friends with them, you know?"



And Meghan admits she was devastated when there was such a backlash to her debut single 'All About That Bass' as people were "picking apart everything".



Speaking to The Independent, she shared: "People were picking apart everything. It showed me that with any success you'll get picked out, you'll get ripped apart. When I wrote it, I didn't know I'd be the artist singing it, and I didn't know billions of people would hear it over and over again. It's so ridiculous to think that I’m coming out here being like, I hate skinny people - it's just, like, so absurd. I really was bummed about it."



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.