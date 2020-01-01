Maroon 5 call out The 1975 over similar artwork following Lauv dispute

Maroon 5 took to Twitter to call out The 1975 over the artwork for their new single, after fans of the rockers criticised Lauv over his latest music video.

The U.S. singer was alerted to the likeness between the video for his new tune Tattoos Together and the British band's Sincerity Is Scary, and wasted no time in messaging the group's frontman Matty to explain that he hadn't deliberately copied their video.

Paris In the Rain star Lauv shared snaps of his texts with frontman Matty Healy online, as the musician insisted, "Bro honest idgaf (I don't give a f**k) if anyone is giving you s**t just post this screenshot," and it wasn't long before American rockers Maroon 5 joined in the banter.

Pointing out similarities between their their 1997 album The Fourth World and promotional artwork posted by The 1975 for their new single, Me & You Together Song, Maroon 5 posted on Twitter, "Hey @the1975, you guys big 'Kara's Flowers' fans?" - referring to the band's original name until 2001.

Both covers have similar style headshots and a near identical colour scheme.

Playfully responding, Matty took to the site and joking he didn't even know what Kara's Flowers was, writing: "I don't know what the f**k that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is."

Payphone, featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa, was the lead single to the fourth studio album, Overexposed, in 2012.

The 1975's upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form will drop on 24 April.