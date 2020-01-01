NEWS Adele will release new music in 2020 Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old singer released her last album '25' in 2015 and both her agent, Lucy Dickins, and manager Jonathan Dickins, have revealed that music from the star should be released this year.



According to Music Week, the pair hinted that 2020 is the year for Adele to return to music, while Jonathan added: "the sooner the better".



The siblings also spoke about how they discovered Adele separately and each started working with her, without the other knowing.



Jonathan explained: "Someone said that I should check her out. At the time my office was my house and she came for tea, I met her there and we started working together.”



Lucy added: "I met her through a friend who came with her and I'll never forget it. She said she was a singer and said 'Do you want a CD?' I said yes, and she turned to the other person and said 'Oi, give me back my CD, I want to give it to her'. And after the first song I played, I said this is insane, so I called Jonathan."



However, Lucy admitted that predicting a hit can be difficult.



She said: "I don't think you do know, it's always about gut feel. [In the case of Adele] it is very rare that something like that comes your way. She blew me away song after song."



Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Adele feels "alive" following her split from Simon Konecki and she is ready to release new music.



A source said: "She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."