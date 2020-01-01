Celine Dion's mother dies

Celine Dion's mother has died at the age of 92.

Therese Dion, a mother of 14, passed away in her native Canada in the early hours of Friday, when she was surrounded by family and friends, according to the local CTV News.

Her passing emerges months after her eldest child, Claudette Dion, revealed she had been battling a series of significant health issues, including memory loss, and hearing and vision impairment.

Her husband, Adhemar, died in 2003.

Known affectionately in Canada as Maman Dion, Therese famously co-wrote Celine's first song, It Was Only a Dream, which was sent to music manager Rene Angelil in 1980 in the hopes of landing her then-12-year-old daughter a record deal.

Celine went on to become Rene's superstar protegee, while they also fell in love and wed in 1994.

Therese later became a TV personality and hosted her own cooking show, while she was also known for her philanthropy, and founded the Maman Dion Foundation in 2006 to aid disadvantaged children.

Her passing comes at a tough time for the Dion family - Tuesday marked the fourth anniversary of Rene's death, while Celine's brother, Daniel, died four years ago on Thursday.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, who is currently on tour, took to Instagram on Friday to mourn the loss of her mother as she prepared to take the stage in Miami, Florida.

Alongside an old black-and-white photo of her whole family, Celine wrote, "Maman, we love you so much…

"We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Celine xx…"

The singer, 51, had previously shared her love for her mum in a special tribute for Mother's Day last year (19), posting online, "Now more than ever, I realize the importance of a mother's role. Not only did you give me life, but you also wrote my destiny. I love you Mom."