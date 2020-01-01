NEWS Kelly Clarkson inspired Andy Grammer's onstage songwriting session Newsdesk Share with :







Kelly Clarkson inspired Andy Grammer to show off his songwriting skills on tour after he saw her 'Facebook Live' segment.



The Honey, I'm Good singer was trying to come up with ideas for his live show just before hitting the stage for his most recent tour when his manager showed him Kelly's concert concept, where she halts the gig to chat to an absent fan.



"I was like, 'I'm gonna do that'," Grammer said during an appearance on Clarkson's chat show. "I brought a spoken-word poet... and we would bring someone on stage and we'd ask them their deepest pains... and then we'd try to write a song on the spot... It was really good."



Meanwhile, Andy reveals his late mother reached out to him through a medium and inspired his hit She'd Say.

Grammer admits he was a tad sceptical when the spirit talker began telling him all about his mum, but there was one thing that really left him stunned.



"He goes, 'She needs you to write a song from her to your daughter about everything she would say to her if she was there'," he added. "It was rough."



And then things got weird when Andy went away and wrote the song, and then turned the radio on - only to hear an ad for a local gig featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the African vocal group who performed his mother's favourite tune, Graceland, with Paul Simon.



"I'm like sitting in the car, like, 'What the hell is going on?'" he exclaimed. "We chased them down (the group) and they came into the studio and they surrounded me and they're singing in Zulu... and we wrote this song for my little girl and at the end you can hear, like, my little girl's voice say, like, 'Grandma Kathy, I love you'. It was a lot."

Grammer shares two-year-old Louisiana with his wife, Aijia Lise, who is currently pregnant with their second child.