Future seeking psychological evaluation for alleged baby mama

Rapper Future has called into question the mental health of a woman challenging him over the paternity of her child.



Eliza Seraphin filed papers in Broward County, Florida last summer, asking for the Mask Off hitmaker to officially be recognised as her baby daddy, and be ordered to pay retroactive child support and cover her hospital expenses from her daughter's birth in April.



Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, fired back at Seraphin, also known as Eliza Reign, accusing her of attempting to "extort" money from him because he is rich, while also demanding she be prohibited from talking about him or discussing the case in public.



Now the hip-hop star has accused Seraphin of harbouring an unhealthy obsession with him, after repeatedly calling him out on social media, and he is demanding she be given a psychological evaluation.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Future fears she may have a mental disorder which could put him or her baby daughter in danger.



He also highlights her alleged history of violence, including arrests for assaulting exes with firearms, although Future notably avoids directly addressing the issue of the child's paternity.



Seraphin is one of two women claiming to have given birth to Future's babies - Cindy Renae Parker lodged a similar suit in Texas in October, claiming he is the father of her son Legend, who was born in July.



The rapper is refusing to acknowledge both children, insisting he only has five baby mamas, including his ex-fiancee Ciara, the mother of his five-year-old son Future Zahir.