Noel Gallagher has submitted plans to build a woodland gym at his mansion

The Oasis frontman wants to have the building erected on the grounds of his £8,000,000 property in Drayton Lane, East Meon, with plans already been submitted to South Downs National Park Authority for the build.



The application reads: "The building has been designed to provide for a home gym. The building is to be located in an area of semi-woodland, in close proximity to other outbuildings on site, and close to a secondary access to the site. The scale of the building is proportionate to the overall size of the property. The property benefits from far-reaching views over the surrounding hills."



And if its granted permission to be built, Noel will likely have much more time to use it as he previously confessed he wants to "call it a day" on touring.



The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker shared: "I’m ready to call it a day, actually. I’m ready to stop touring for a while. I’m ready to take a big chunk of time off.I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three. I’m 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I’ll be 58, so that’s nearly 60. You don’t know how you’re going to feel physically. You’re gonna think, 'Can I be f***ing a***d to be away from the kids?'"



Noel also insisted he is going to be taken 2020 off.



The singer and guitarist shared: "Apart from the odd festival date next summer, I think I'm going to try to take 2020 off. Now, that being said, my missus may have something to say about that. Plus, I've got a load of songs, they've just got to be knocked into shape. On the way down to meet you I was working on them on my iPad, making another list. I have a list of things - 'I must do that' - but actually, once the Christmas EP is out of the way, I'm going to take a step back."