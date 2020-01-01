Harry Styles urged to back out of pre-Super Bowl party

Fans are urging Harry Styles to pull out of his headlining slot at Pepsi Zero Sugar's Super Bowl Party on 31 January.

The former One Direction star will take to the stage at Meridian Island in Miami, Florida, where he'll perform hits including Sign of the Times, Adore You, and Watermelon Sugar.

"I'm excited to be playing the Pepsi Super Bowl party this year," Harry said in a statement. "I hear they're amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami - H."

However, fans have taken to social media with the hashtag "#HarryBackOut", appealing to the star to withdraw from the gig in support of former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Colin Kaepernick - who supporters claim was blackballed from the game in 2016 after taking a knee during the U.S. national anthem to protest police brutality against racial minorities.

NFL bosses have since refused to sign the sportsman.

The event is being held in conjunction with the newly introduced matte black Pepsi Zero Sugar can design. Pepsi executives have also missed the mark in the past, after being called out for racial insensitivity regarding their advertisement in 2017 starring Kendall Jenner, which borrowed imagery from the Black Lives Matter movement and appeared to suggest the beverage could heal all rifts.

The Super Bowl takes place on 2 February, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira taking to the stage for the highly anticipated Halftime Show.