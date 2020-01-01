NEWS Morrissey is set to play two shows in the UK this March Newsdesk Share with :







The former Smiths frontman has announced concerts at Leeds First Direct Arena on March 6, and The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on March 14, in support of his upcoming 13th solo record, 'I Am Not a Dog On a Chain'.



The European run also sees the musician perform at the Palladium Cologne on March 9, and the Salle Pleyel in Paris on March 11.



The new tour dates come after the Mancunian released new single 'Bobby, Don't You Think They Know' from his upcoming follow-up to 2019's 'California Son'.



Morrissey recruited Grammy-winning Motown star Thelma Houston for the epic duet, who said: "One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists.



"I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they're doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't.



"I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I'm singing really works on 'Bobby'.



"And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!"



The 'Mute Witness' singer's long-time producer, Joe Chicarelli, teased that the upcoming album, which is released via BMG on March 20, is "the boldest and most adventurous" record ever recorded by Morrissey.



He added: "I have now produced four studio albums for Morrissey.



"This is his boldest and most adventurous album yet.



"He has pushed the boundaries yet again - both musically and lyrically.



"And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but ... Morrissey!"



The 60-year-old musician previously described the collection of tracks, recorded in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in France, as: "The very best of me ... too good to be true ... too true to be good."



BMG are also re-issuing remasters of several Morrissey records.



The planned re-releases - 'Southpaw Grammar', 'Maladjusted', 'You Are The Quarry', 'Ringleader of the Tormentors', 'Years of Refusal' and 'Live at the Hollywood Bowl' - will all get updated artwork and sleeve notes.



Tickets for the UK gigs go on general sale on January 24 from 9am.