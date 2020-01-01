NEWS Lewis Capaldi denies Selena Gomez Number 1 album in tight race Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi reclaims the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Albums Chart, denying Selena Gomez’s new record Rare the top spot in a very close race.



Lewis’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent lifts one place to log an eighth week at the summit, finishing just 637 chart sales ahead of Selena’s new album. It’s still the US singer’s best-performing album in the UK, becoming her first Top 10 of her seven records released as a soloist and with The Scene.



Last week’s Number 1, Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head, drops to Number 3.



Two new releases land in this week’s Top 10: British band Easy Life make their chart debut with their Junk Food mixtape at Number 7, and claim this week’s best-selling album on vinyl.



Meanwhile, BBC Young Musician Sheku Kanneh-Mason scores a personal best and sets a new Official Chart record today, entering at Number 8 with his second album Elgar. The entry makes the 20-year-old Nottingham-born musician who performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding in 2018, the highest-charting cellist of all time in the UK, and the first to break the Official Albums Chart Top 10. Sheku shoots to Number 1 on this week’s Official Classical Albums Chart too. Celebrating the news, he said:



“I am so excited that my album is in the Top 10 of the Official UK Album Chart – thank you Edward Elgar for writing such a fantastic piece of music! And thank you to Sir Simon Rattle and all the other great artists who feature on the recording too.”



Further down, Former Mercury Prize nominees The Big Moon claim their first UK Top 40 album with Walking Like We Do (19), rising star Georgia also makes her chart debut album Seeking Thrills (24), and new Andy Williams hits collection Gold also secures a place in this week’s Top 40 at Number 29.