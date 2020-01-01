NEWS Jesy Nelson has 'never been more in love and happy' Newsdesk Share with :







Jesy Nelson has "never been more in love and happy" as she is with her boyfriend of one year, Chris Hughes. Buy tickets below.



The Little Mix singer celebrated her first 12 months with the former 'Love Island' contestant as they joked about their first date in a kebab shop.



She wrote on Instagram: "Been with this little scamp a whole year today! I can honestly say I've never been more in love and happy in all my life! I love you rat bag @chrishughesofficial forever and always (sic)"



And in another of six posts in all, she captioned a picture of the two "Forever" alongside a red heart emoji.



Chris also shared his own loved up post about his girlfriend.



He added: "1 year! This time last year I just finished snogging ya face off in a kebab shop. A memory my heart can't life without. Role model and all round queen. You got it all girl. (sic)"



Meanwhile, Chris previously confessed his proudest moment was asking Jesy to be his girlfriend and he can still vividly recall the moment.



He shared: "My proudest moment is asking my girlfriend to be my girlfriend and she said yes. Yeah, that was a nice moment.



"She's just wonderful, we're best friends. We spend so much time together. I went on tour with her so much, I went to my ninth show the other day since they've been touring, they've been touring a couple of months. Yeah, proper fan girling. We're just best friends, I love it."



Chris also revealed he gets on great with Jesy's Little Mix bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.



He said: "The girls are lovely, honestly nicest four girls you'll ever meet out of anyone. Honestly, like amazing, so so nice, time for everyone. I like people like that, they're the people that I warm too, yeah really lovely girls."



