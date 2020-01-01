Halsey learned the hard way to keep her relationships private

Halsey has learned the hard way that she should keep her relationships to herself, after hitting headlines with her romances with G-Eazy and Yungblud.

The 25-year-old, real name Ashley Frangipane, is currently dating American Horror Story star Evan Peters, but told Britain's The Sun newspaper that she's doing her utmost to keep the romance out of the press.

"A friend of mine - another female artist who has been criticised for dating a lot of people - said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f**king life and ignore what people say about you.'

"And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it's good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere. Now it's my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work."

While Halsey didn't reveal who she received the advice from, she is known to be close friends with Taylor Swift, who made the decision to keep her relationship with Joe Alwyn out of the public eye after several public failed romances with stars such as Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

Halsey is back on the music scene thanks to the release of her new album Manic, which is already receiving rave reviews from critics. While the record includes some dark tracks, the star opted not to put the song Nightmare on it - because she felt it was a bit too much.

"I was like, 'Woah. I can't make an album full of songs like this, I will f**king die. I can't be out being angry all the time, it's going to hurt me.' My fans keep saying, 'We want more angry songs like Nightmare'," she explained. "I'm like, 'You don't understand what that would do to my mental health.' If I have to go on stage and be angry all night, every night, then that has an effect on me. I couldn't do that. At the same time, I couldn't think of anything to say because I wasn't mad any more.

"That was a lot I had to vent with Nightmare, and I did it and then I had nothing else to do to draw from. Once I made peace, I was done with the anger."