Eminem stuns fans by dropping surprise new record

Eminem stunned fans by dropping his new album Music to Be Murdered By early on Friday morning.

The rapper, who had been rumoured to be working on new music in recent months, released the record at midnight, with his followers quick to tune in.

Music to Be Murdered By, the follow-up to his 2018 album Kamikaze, features appearances from Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Anderson .Paak, and the late Juice WRLD.

And it appears the star, real name Marshall Mathers, was influenced by director Alfred Hitchcock - as the legendary filmmaker released his own record of the same name back in 1958.

In addition, several of the interlude tracks sample Hitchcock's spoken word pieces, and there a similarities between the cover art on the two albums.

The record seems to be more political than Eminem's previous offerings, with audio footage from the Las Vegas shootings in 2017 included in the video for the track Darkness.

However, the 47-year-old ends the video with a call for gun reform, with text appearing on screen reading, "Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America." It also includes a link to companies trying to ban assault weapons in the United States.