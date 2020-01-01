NEWS Lady Gaga is reportedly set to drop her first solo single in four years next month Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Million Reasons' singer was reported to have been in the studio with then-boyfriend Dan Horton, an audio technician to the stars, last June, and now it has been claimed the first track from her follow-up to 2016's, 'Joanne', is to be released on February 7, with the full record set to arrive sometime in 2020. Buy tickets below.



An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Gaga has been working hard in the studio for the last year and is really excited about what she’s got.



“She is sticking to what she is good at and the first single is very pop.



“She knows she can’t spend too long away from the industry so wants to come back now while there’s still so much love for her.”



The tabloid also reports that Gaga is planning to tour the UK.



The 33-year-old singer started dating the 37-year-old music tech professional last May, following her split from former fiancé Christian Carino in February, and it was claimed that the pair had been "working closely" on the pop superstar's new tunes at her Hollywood Hills property, which was once owned by late satire artist Frank Zappa.



A source said at the time: "Gaga has been hard at work on her new music for most of August and it's been really fun as the studio is in her own home now.



"Dan hasn't fully moved in but he has been spending a lot of time there and is working closely with her team."

However, it seems Gaga has moved on from the brief romance, as on New Year's Eve (31.12.19), the singer was spotted kissing a mystery man.



The 'Poker Face' hitmaker was seen locking lips with a bearded guy, after she gave a special performance at Park MGM's Park Theater to herald the start of the next decade.



Following the gig, Gaga headed to Park MGM's NoMad restaurant, where she performed alongside Brian Newman, and it was there that the chart-topping star was later seen sharing a smooch with the unknown male, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.



The duo were also seen holding hands as they walked from one destination to the other and, seemingly, they had no intention of trying to hide their affections for one another.



The New York-born star had revealed her split from Dan via an Instagram post after attending her friend Sarah Nicole Tanno's bachelorette party.



She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady. (sic)"



The new music will be the 'Born This Way' hitmaker's first since the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack, which featured the hit single 'Shallow'.



