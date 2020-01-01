Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, and The Neptunes land Songwriters Hall of Fame honours

Mariah Carey is in disbelief after landing an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside The Neptunes, Eurythmics, and The Isley Brothers.

The class of 2020, unveiled on Thursday, will also include Steve Miller, Rick Nowels, and Motown icon William 'Mickey' Stevenson.

In a statement issued to Variety, Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers commented, "I am very proud that we are recognising some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today."

The news of Carey's induction emerges two years after she paid tribute to 2018 honouree and her frequent collaborator, Jermaine Dupri, at the annual ceremony, and joked about her omission from the Hall of Fame.

"Although I am not being inducted this evening - I'll shed a tear and move on!" she quipped.

However, Carey, who was previously shortlisted for consideration last year, will now be joining Dupri in the institution, and she is overjoyed by the recognition.

"I can't believe it... The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "This is truly one of the greatest honours of my career. I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters - both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! @songwritershof."

The honourees will be celebrated at an event in New York on 11 June.

Songwriters are only eligible for induction 20 years after scoring their first hit. Among those to miss out this time around are OutKast, R.E.M., Vince Gill, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, Patti Smith, Journey, and Gloria Estefan.

Last year's inductees included rap legend Missy Elliott, folk veteran John Prine, British singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, and R&B writer/producer Dallas Austin.