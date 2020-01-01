NEWS Ariana Grande hit with copyright infringement suit over 7 Rings Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande has been accused of stealing the lyrics and tune to her Grammy Award-nominated single 7 Rings.



In legal papers obtained by TMZ, songwriter Josh Stone, who goes by the stage name of Dot, has claimed that the 2019 release is a rip off of a track he created back in January 2017, titled You Need It, I Got It, which he played for a string of industry bosses, including executives at Universal Music Group - the parent company of Grande's label, Republic Records.



Stone has also alleged he met with the 26-year-old's frequent collaborator, producer Tommy Brown, who expressed an interest in his song, which featured the hook, "You need it, I got it/You want it, I got it."



In the documents filed in New York on Thursday, he noted Grande's version includes similar lyrics, in which she sings, "I want it, I got it/I want it, I got it" - and claimed, "The rhythm and placement of the notes and lyrics are identical."



Elsewhere in the lawsuit, the hip-hop artist alleged 7 Rings has banked more than $10 million (£7.6 million) in revenue, which he is seeking in damages.



Representatives for Grande have not yet responded to the allegations.