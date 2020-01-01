NEWS Eminem has released a surprise new album, 'Music to be Murdered By' Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old rapper dropped his 11th studio album on Friday (17.01.20), and the 20-track record features collaborations with Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, White Gold, Skylar Grey, and Young M.A.

He wrote on Instagram: "It’s your funeral... #MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now (sic)"



The 'Stan' star also admitted he had been inspired by late filmmaker Sir Alfred Hitchcock.



Sharing a picture of 1958 album 'Music to be Murdered By', the rapper wrote: "Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy (sic)"



What's more, he also revealed his new music video for song 'Darkness', which tackles the subject of gun violence in the US.



He wrote: "Hello, Darkness, my old friend... #Darkness video link in bio (sic)"



The shock album release comes just days after producer S1 said Eminem had been busy in the studio "cutting a lot of records", suggesting he could soon drop a follow-up to 2018's 'Kamikaze'.



He said: "I don't have a lot of information on it but I've been working with Eminem quite a bit."



Asked whether he's been working on a new album, S1 added: "They're always real quiet and real secretive but I just know he's been cutting a lot of records so we'll see what happens with that."



Eminem recently opened up on his feud with Machine Gun Kelly, saying he originally "dissed" the rapper because he accused him of hindering his career.



He said: "The reason that I dissed him is because he got on ... first he said, 'I'm the greatest rapper alive since my favourite rapper banned me from 'Shade 45,' or whatever he said, right? Like I'm trying to hinder his career.



"I don't give a f**k about your career. You think I actually f***in' think about you? You know how many f***in' rappers that are better than you? You're not even in the f***in' conversation."