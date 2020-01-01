John Krasinski blames Emily Blunt for snubbing Chris Martin

John Krasinski is convinced his actress wife Emily Blunt is to blame for ignoring an email prank from rocker Chris Martin seeking to turn their movie A Quiet Place into a musical.

The Coldplay frontman recalled the failed joke during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (15Jan20), revealing he thought it would be hilarious to suggest revamping the horror film, about a family forced to live in silence to avoid detection from monsters which hunt by sound.

"When A Quiet Place came out, I had an idea for a joke afterwards," he said, "and so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for a musical of A Quiet Place, and it was just (video footage of) me (pretending to play the piano), and they never replied!"

"So every time I see that trailer, it makes me feel sick 'cause I thought, 'Oh no, they must have thought I was taking the mickey (ridiculing them)', but I wasn't..., I love the film...," he added.

A show representative posted a clip of Martin's interview on Instagram and tagged Krasinski in the caption to get to the bottom of the email snub, writing, "@JohnKrasinski and Emily Blunt, did you get this message from Chris Martin?"

Actor/director Krasinski was quick to reply, making it clear he would never have ignored Martin, had he known about the message.

"I... did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure. Are you kidding me!?!?" he responded.

Placing the blame on his co-star and spouse, Krasinski then quipped, "Emily what have you done!?!?"