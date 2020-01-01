Perrie Edwards passes driving test

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards passed her driving test on Thursday.

The Woman Like Me hitmaker, 26, revealed her achievement by posting a series of celebratory snaps and a video of herself brandishing a pass certificate alongside her instructor.

Hinting she's been wanting to pass for a while, the singer wrote: "First post of 2020! Beep beep huns (car emoji) About time I ticked this one off the list! (happy face emoji) Coming soon to a road near you! Skkkrrrt (sic)."

Perrie's boyfriend, soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and her bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock responded to the post by offering their congratulations.

Leigh-Anne also hinted it had been a long wait for Perrie to pass, joking: "OMG (Oh my God) omg omg it's about bl**dy time I'm getting lonely on these roads."

Other pop stars who shared their congratulations included Pixie Lott, who is yet to pass herself, and Ella Eyre.