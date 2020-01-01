Jonas Brothers' wives to appear in music video

The Jonas Brothers have tapped their wives to appear in the music video for their new hit What a Man Gotta Do.

In movie-style posters for the clip, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas are seen posing alongside beaus Nick and Kevin, respectively.

Priyanka and Nick appear in a playful shot, with the Baywatch actress wrapping her arms around the star as he leans back laughing, while in Kevin's promo he's seen holding a boombox outside of Danielle's window, as she cuddles a cat inside.

Nick's poster with Priyanka appears to be inspired by Tom Cruise's 1983 flick Risky Business, showcasing the couple wearing oversized dress shirts.

Meanwhile, Kevin and Danielle appear to have modelled their poster after 1989 comedy Say Anything, with a trenchcoat-wearing Kevin waiting outside his crush's house.

A poster featuring Joe and his Game of Thrones star wife Sophie Turner has yet to debut.

It's not the first time the group's wives, known as the J-Sisters, have starred in a Jonas Brothers music video - Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie previously featured in the band's music video for comeback hit Sucker last year.