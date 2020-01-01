Sean 'Diddy' Combs elated over Notorious B.I.G.'s Hall of Fame induction

Sean 'Diddy' Combs jumped and yelled in excitement on the streets of Miami, Florida on Wednesday (15Jan20) to celebrate the Notorious B.I.G.'s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The late rap icon will be honoured as part of the Class of 2020 at the Cleveland, Ohio museum in May (20), and hip-hop mogul Diddy, who signed Biggie to his Bad Boy Records label back in 1993, couldn't hide his elation as he shared the news with fans on social media.

In a video message filmed in the Miami Design District, Diddy told followers, "I wanna share this special moment, this special announcement with y'all: Biggie, you did it! You did it motherf**ker! The Notorious B.I.G. is gonna be inducted into the Rock and Roll motherf**king Hall of Fame!"

"What the f**k? What the f**k?" the overjoyed star exclaimed.

"We miss you, king," he added, before concluding his message by saluting the Juicy hitmaker's hometown. "New York stand up! Brooklyn, yeah!"

Diddy captioned the post, "BIGGIE YOU DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME! @rockhall #rockhall2020".

The Notorious B.I.G., real name Christopher Wallace, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March, 1997, aged 24.

He is one of three deceased acts to be feted this year - Marc Bolan, frontman of British honourees T. Rex who died aged 29 in 1977, and Whitney Houston are the other two posthumous names, who will be celebrated alongside The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, and Depeche Mode.

Meanwhile, Diddy isn't the only music mogul to mark the big news - Whitney's mentor, the legendary Clive Davis, is thrilled to see the superstar recognised by Hall of Fame bosses.

"I'm delighted with the news, ecstatic," he tells Billboard. "(The) official recognition and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is unique, special and really cherished."

"It's very important to Whitney's legacy and fully deserved," he adds.

Whitney died in February, 2012, aged 48.