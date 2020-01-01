Elton John and Bernie Taupin 'keeping fingers crossed' for Oscars success

Elton John and Bernie Taupin are hopeful for Oscars success after their tune (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again landed a Best Original Song nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The pair have joined forces to write many of Elton's biggest smashes throughout his storied career, including Tiny Dancer, Candle in the Wind, and I'm Still Standing, and after a 50-year partnership, they scooped their first joint prize for the Rocketman tune at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Now, Elton and Bernie are looking forward to another potential victory and, speaking to Billboard, the British icon honoured his pal as his "musical soulmate".

"I always say, 'There would have been no Elton John without Bernie Taupin.' So, winning that award was particularly poignant and something we will remember for the rest of our lives," Elton gushed. "Winning (the Oscar) with Tim (Rice, for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from Disney's 1994 classic The Lion King) was also super special - especially with it being my first Oscar, that too will also be a moment I will never forget. It opened up a whole new chapter in my career."

As for Bernie, the lyricist confessed he was thrilled by the nomination and explained: "Who doesn't want an Oscar? But, then again, nothing's a slam dunk in this game, so I'll just keep my fingers crossed and hope for the best.

"Simply to make it this far is a blessing in itself, and to be nominated alongside my old pal is absolutely joyous."

If the pair win, Elton will set the record for the longest span between Best Original Song Oscar winners at 26 years.