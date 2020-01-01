NEWS Billie Eilish 'in shock' after landing coveted Bond theme gig Newsdesk Share with :







Billie Eilish is "still in shock" after landing the coveted job of writing and recording the theme song for the new James Bond movie.



The Bad Guy singer was reported to have signed on to perform the title track for No Time To Die on Monday, and now producers have confirmed Eilish's involvement, making her the youngest artist in film franchise history to tackle the gig.



She teamed up with her older brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, to work on the tune, described by Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as "an incredibly powerful and moving song... which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film".



Gushing about the historic role, Eilish, 18, shared: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."



Finneas added, "Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."



Meanwhile, director Cary Joji Fukunaga is convinced fans will instantly fall in love with the theme song.



"There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme," he commented. "I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."



The track will be released to coincide with the global launch of No Time to Die in April.



Eilish follows in the footsteps of artists like Sam Smith, Adele, and Shirley Bassey by singing the new Bond theme tune.