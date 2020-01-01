Ozuna engaged to longtime girlfriend

Ozuna is engaged to his girlfriend after eight years together.

The reggaeton star recently shared the happy news with his 17 million followers on Instagram, growing emotional as he spoke about his reasons for popping the question to Taina Marie Melendez, with whom he has two children.

"It wasn't until I had a family that I was able to move forward, change many things and think differently," he said in the clip, which he captioned "a very special day".

"The most special thing a family has is a marriage and I had been wanting to get married, but I was waiting for a special moment and I didn't have time ... but I finally asked and told her I wanted to get married."

Ozuna was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from fans, and returned to his page later to thank everyone for their kind words.

"Family is everything," the 27-year-old commented in the second video. "After one has achieved and accomplished so much in life, the only thing I have left to do is to dedicate time to my family."