NEWS Demi Lovato making live return at Grammy Awards







Demi Lovato is heading to the 2020 Grammy Awards to stage her first live performance since her near-fatal overdose.



The Confident hitmaker has been laying low since suffering a major drug relapse in the summer of 2018, but she recently announced plans to mount her music comeback, and now she's been added to the artist line-up for music's big night.



"I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," the 27 year old told fans on Instagram on Tuesday (14Jan20).



Lovato had previously teased followers about a big reveal in early December (19), when she posted an all-black image and captioned it, "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...."



It's not clear what Lovato will be performing at the Grammys, but she will join the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Aerosmith, and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on stage in Los Angeles on 26 January (20).



Lovato returned to the limelight in November, when she opened up about her health crisis in a candid interview at the Teen Vogue Summit with editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner.



At the event, the pop star admitted she was anxious about facing a live audience once again, although she insisted she had grown to become more comfortable in her own skin.



"I've gone through a lot, and this is really my first public thing, so I'm a little nervous," she shared.



"Over the past year, I've learned a ton. I feel like I'm more in tune with who I am now, where I'm at today."