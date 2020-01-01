Jennifer Lopez fantasises about moving to Italy and adopting a "simple, organic" way of living.

The Hustlers actress is enjoying huge success thanks to her role in the movie, and also has a fan base of millions due to her singing career.

But in a new interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Jennifer revealed that she often dreams about what she'd be doing if she wasn't an actress and singer - and it's much simpler than people may think.

"I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali," she smiled. "Find another life where it's a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell. I have fantasies like that."

While Jennifer missed out on an Oscar nomination for Hustlers, her career looks set to go from strength to strength when she performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Shakira on 2 February.

Speaking about the hotly-anticipated set, the 50-year-old star teased: "It's a perfect moment in my life, honestly, but it's also a great time for Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that's going on in the country right now.

"I'm super-happy to represent my community, to represent women, and to represent everybody, you know? It's a big platform to bring people together... It gets a lot of eyeballs.

"So if you can spread a little bit of love and positivity, and make people know that we're all in this together? I look at it as a blessing."