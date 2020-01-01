NEWS Stormzy has defended Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as a 'sweet woman' Newsdesk Share with :







The 38-year-old royal - who joined the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - recently announced alongside her spouse that she would be stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family, which has been met by backlash from fans of the monarchy.



And now, grime star Stormzy has spoken out to defend the former actress - who has also received negative comments throughout her relationship with Harry - claiming that people "hate her" for no reason.



He said: "I'm not super into the Royal Family but Meghan is a sweet woman, lovely, she does her thing. I haven't heard her say anything crazy and they just hate her."



The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker insists there's no "credible" reasons for people to dislike Meghan - who has eight-month-old son Archie with Harry - and thinks the negativity just comes from an "obsession with the Royal Family".



Speaking to New York radio station Hot 97, he added: "If I told someone write a list as to why you hate Meghan Markle, the list is rubbish. There's nothing credible to it but there's an obsession with the Royal Family."



Harry, 35, and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family last week, and have revealed they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America, primarily Canada.



And following talks that were held with Harry alongside his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, his father Prince Charles, and his older brother Prince William, on Monday (13.01.20) the Queen issued a statement describing the meeting as "constructive".



She said: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.



"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.



"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."



