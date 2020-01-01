Selena Gomez ready to tell her 'side of the story'

Selena Gomez's new album is her way of telling her "side of the story", after years of keeping quiet in a bid to avoid "starting something".

The singer is hoping for success with her record Rare, which is already being praised by critics and fans alike.

Talking about the album during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Selena revealed she found it incredibly "liberating" to tell her own story through the record - particularly in the first two singles Lose You to Love Me and Look At Her Now.

"There came a point in my life where there were so many things being said on my behalf, and I found myself protecting people who didn't really protect me, because I didn't really want to start anything," she explained. "But I had a right to say my side of the story. (And) I felt like that was so liberating. Because it almost felt like I had let it go, personally, inside of me, once it was out."

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena revealed the title of an unreleased song that she hopes she will get to share with fans at some point in the future.

"There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist," the 27-year-old said. "I can't really tell when, but one of my favourite tracks is called Boyfriend, so I can't wait to for people to hear that one."