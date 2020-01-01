NEWS Matt Healy has apologised for "f***ing about" The 1975's fans on release date Newsdesk Share with :







Matt Healy has apologised for "f***ing about" The 1975's fans after pushing back the release of their new album.

The 'Give Yourself a Try' hitmakers had been due to release their fourth LP, 'Notes on a Conditional Form', next month but it has now been delayed until April.



Speaking on Instagram Live, the singer said he was "sorry to f**k you about" then explained: "We have been finishing our album, so we've been very busy.



"It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that's annoying or whatever."



But the 'Chocolate' hitmaker promised the band "love" the record and he's "really proud" of what they have created.

While he knows fans are desperate to hear the new material, they ultimately felt that "for the sake of a couple of months, in the grand scheme of things [the delay] doesn't really make any difference."



As a consolation to disappointed fans, Matt promised the group will release four more songs before the 21-track record is released.



He continued: "'Me & You Together Song' will come out in two days.



"Another song comes out in February and another song comes out in March and then another song comes out just before the record."



The frontman previously described the next single as a "sad" but "really lovely" song.



He added: "I wrote it for that film I started writing. But I haven't done anything about it besides make this."



So far, the band have shared three songs - 'Frail State Of Mind', 'People' and a new version of 'The 1975' - from the upcoming record.



