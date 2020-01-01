NEWS Sia adopts child Newsdesk Share with :







Sia is now a mother to an adopted son.



The Chandelier hitmaker broke the news that she was a first-time mother during a chat with GQ magazine, in which she revealed she's propositioned her LSD collaborator, American DJ and music producer Diplo, for casual sex.



"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," she said. "This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship. If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up'."



While the Australian star didn't go into further details about her son, he is the Cheap Thrills star's first child.



The 44-year-old singer previously claimed she wanted to adopt one of the stars of HBO documentary Foster, on the lives of kids in foster care.



"Hey dasani from 'FOSTER' on @HBO! I'd like to adopt you we're just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. but I want you to know you will have a home with me," Sia wrote in May last year.



Sia, full name Sia Furler, was previously married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016.