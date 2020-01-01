NEWS Pearl Jam have confirmed they will release a new album, 'Gigaton' Newsdesk Share with :







The US grunge outfit will drop their 11th studio album - their first since 2013's 'Lightning Bolt' - on March 27th, and guitarist Mike McCready admits making the album was "emotionally dark and confusing at times".



He said in a statement: "Making this record was a long journey.



"It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.



"Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."



The first single from the record, 'Dance of the Clairvoyants', is to drop in the upcoming weeks.



As well as a new album, the band have also announced a North American tour, which will begin in Toronto on March 18th.



The 'Even Flow' hitmakers will head to the likes of Baltimore, New York, and Nashville, among other cities, before completing the run of shows with two dates in Oakland on April 18th and 19th.



The group are also heading to Europe later this year.



In December, it was confirmed Pearl Jam - formed in 1990 - will mark their 30th anniversary by headlining British Summer Time Hyde Park this summer.



Eddie Vedder and co are set to top the bill at the American Express-sponsored concert series at the London landmark on July 10, with special guests Pixies and White Reaper.



The special show will be their only UK date of their European tour.



The group will also head to Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Poland, France, and Hungary, among others, as part of their European tour.