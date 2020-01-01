Sia texts Diplo for casual sex

Singer Sia has propositioned Diplo in the hopes of embarking on a no strings attached sexual relationship.

The Chandelier hitmaker confessed her magnetic attraction to the DJ in a new interview, admitting she has had the hots for him for years.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," Sia told GQ for a feature about Diplo.

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship... If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

Sia went on to reveal she believes Diplo is "one of the most insecure boys I've ever met".

"(Diplo is) the sweetest thing in the world," she gushed. "He doesn't think that he's good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem. It's so interesting because he's one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn't know it."

Sia has not revealed if the pair hooked up, but Diplo, who is father to two young children with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhard, admitted in the feature that his heart is already taken - by his kids.

"I think I found true love with my kids," he said. "I get lonely sometimes, I might have bouts of depression. But my kids, they love me. And they can't escape me.

"Any girlfriend would end up breaking up with me because I'm so busy, and I'm just a bad boyfriend. My kids, they literally can't. My job is to be good to them."

Diplo has been romantically linked recently to Justin Bieber's former flame Chantal Jeffries. He's previously dated Katy Perry and British rapper M.I.A.