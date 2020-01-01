Selena Gomez 'disgusted' as trolls slam Madison Beer for dining with Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez has slammed trolls for accusing Madison Beer of attempting to overshadow her album release by dining with Hailey Bieber.

Madison and Hailey, who is married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber, enjoyed a dinner together at Craig's in West Hollywood over the weekend - at the same time, Selena was there celebrating the release of her new record Rare.

The trio managed to avoid each other inside the eatery, but that didn't stop social media users speculating that Madison, a longtime friend of Selena's, was trying to detract attention from her pal's new record.

Madison took to Instagram on Sunday to urge trolls to stop, writing: "i just had dinner with my friend hailey of 10 years... and that's it? how is that a crime? i love selena.. always have ... and i would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? this is just mean and unnecessary and nothin happened (sic)."

And Selena also weighed in on the situation, commenting on Madison's post: "This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn't intentional whatsoever.

"I'm so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue."