Elton John denies knowing about Prince Harry and Meghan's royal exit before The Queen

Elton John has denied knowing about close pals Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's plan to withdraw from royal duties before Queen Elizabeth II.

The British royals announced on Wednesday their intention to "step back" as senior members, while fully intending to "become financially independent" after streamlining their role within the institution, with plans to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

A source told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper Rocket Man singer Elton was a "rock" for the pair as they debated their future in the royal family, however, a representative for the star insisted to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six the news "came as a surprise" to him.

"The first that Elton heard of the details and timing of Harry and Meghan's plans was when the announcement went up on their Instagram," the spokesperson insisted, refuting claims he knew the big news before Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A representative for Elton had previously told the Daily Mirror that, "Elton supports the fact Harry and Meghan are admirably taking control of their own lives.

"He cares about them and their family deeply and is fully supportive of any decisions the couple make, knowing they are made by them alone, without outside influence and with their future happiness and well-being in mind."

Tiny Dancer hitmaker Elton previously invited the pair and their son Archie to stay at his private residence in the South of France last August, with the star expressing he feels "a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death."

Harry, the son of Queen Elizabeth II's heir, Prince Charles, and his late ex-wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, is sixth in line to the throne.