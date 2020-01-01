Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark dating rumours

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have appeared to confirm their relationship is back on track by celebrating Yolanda Hadid's birthday together in New York over the weekend.

The pair were photographed linking arms as they headed out for dinner in honour of the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's 56th birthday, along with Gigi's sister Bella and brother Anwar's girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Gigi wore a double-breasted suit in khaki, a white turtleneck, and white sneakers, while Zayn, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, rocked a quilted khaki jacket, along with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and jeans.

The couple was first linked in late 2015, months after Zayn ended his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

A year later, they posed side by side for a Vogue cover shoot, but decided to part ways in March 2018, before rekindling the romance a short time later.

After breaking things off again in early 2019, the model enjoyed a romance with The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron - but after the former couple called time on the relationship, it appears Gigi is once again back with Pillowtalk hitmaker Zayn.

Reports from November suggested that Gigi and Zayn were back on speaking terms following her separation.

And the couple further fuelled rumours it was back together after the 24-year-old shared a photo of herself cooking a dish devised by the former One Direction star's mum on Instagram.