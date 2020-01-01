Cardi B: 'I think I want to be a politician'

Cardi B has opened up about her political aspirations in a series of Twitter messages.

The Bodak Yellow star took to the social media platform on Sunday night to inform her followers about her latest interest.

However, Cardi was quick to stress that she isn't a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

"I think I want to be a politician," she wrote. "I really love government even tho I don't agree with (our) Government (sic). Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

As some of her fans questioned why she'd suddenly gone public with her career dreams, Cardi promised that she will explain her ideas further in a live video in the coming weeks.

"I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ..." the 27-year-old replied. "So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day (sic)."

Cardi's tweets come just a week after she took aim at President Trump for ordering the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

"(That) s**t ain't no joke!" she tweeted on 3 January. "Specially being from New York. It's sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date (sic)."