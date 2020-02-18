NEWS Mabel is 'sweating' over the thought of winning a BRIT Award Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Mad Love' hitmaker has been nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Solo Artist at the upcoming ceremony as well as Song of the Year for her hit track, 'Don't Call Me Up', and after being nominated twice in the past, she is hoping to finally take the crown this year.



Speaking during The BRITs Are Coming nomination show, she said: "Do you know what, winning a Brit, I can't even like - yeah it's making me sweat thinking about it."



And the 23-year-old singer - whose parents, Neneh Cherry and Cameron McVey, are both singer songwriters - admits she is "so grateful" for her song 'Don't Call Me Up' as it has helped her to "grow wings and fly" and travel across the world.



She added: "I reckon 'Don't Call Me Up', that whole era, and it growing and everybody listening to it, and travelling the world. It's crazy how a song can grow wings and fly you everywhere. I'm so grateful for everybody whose listened to that tune."



Meanwhile, Mabel previously opened up about her album, 'High Expectations', and how it was inspired by her own mental health issues.



She said previously: "I had to examine myself and put myself back together. Growing up I'd had lots of confidence issues. They were crippling. Even up to the point of making the album, I still had confidence issues and problems with anxiety.



"But making the album, I came out the other side. Now I am OK with all of it. I started to believe in myself and deal with my negative thoughts. I wrote a song called 'OK (Anxiety Anthem') which is the most important track on the record as it's the one that made everything happen. I'd had a low day and was meant to be working with MNEK that day. I was embarrassed and felt like I'd failed so I started to write how I felt and that became the song. Now when I feel like that, I know how important it is to open up and talk."



The BRIT Awards with Mastercard take place on February 18, 2020 at London's O2 Arena.