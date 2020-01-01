NEWS Future and Drake’s Life Is Good set for Top 10 debut Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Future’s new track Life Is Good ft. Drake is on track to be this week’s highest new entry, currently at Number 5. Following the release of the song and its hilarious music video last Friday (Jan. 10), it’s set to become the regular collaborators’ biggest track together - their collaborative album What A Time To Be Alive reached Number 6 in 2015.



Stormzy’s Own It ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy is on course to hold on to the Number 1 spot for a third week. Its closest competition is Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, up one place.

US rapper and musician Roddy Ricch continues to climb with The Box and could enter this week’s Top 10, so far up six places to Number 10.



Just outside the Top 20, Rare by Selena Gomez is set for a Top 40 debut, currently at 26, following the release of the song’s music video and her album of the same name.