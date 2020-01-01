Selena Gomez clarifies Amy Schumer IVF comment

Selena Gomez has clarified a comment she sent to Amy Schumer following her IVF reveal after her words of support were misinterpreted online.

The Trainwreck actress appealed to followers for advice about undergoing in vitro fertilisation in a candid Instagram post on Thursday, when she shared a photo of her bare stomach, with bruise marks from the hormone injections used as part of the medical treatment.

In the accompanying caption, Schumer confessed she was feeling "really run down and emotional" after embarking on the lengthy process in a bid to give her eight-month-old son Gene, with her husband Chris Fischer, a sibling.

"If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling," the comedian captioned the image of her bruised stomach.

Selena was one of her first celebrity friends to comment on the news, writing, "I'm praying for you and chris. I'm sorry!"

Some sensitive critics were quick to jump on the remark, suggesting the singer was "sorry" they had turned to IVF, but Selena quickly returned to Instagram to expand on her short message and make it clear that wasn't what she had meant at all.

"let me clear that up," the 27-year-old added. "I said I'm sorry she's feeling that way. My mom went through the same thing. It's hard on women's heart (sic)."

Selena's mother, Mandy Teefey, welcomed daughter Gracie with her second husband, Brian Teefey, in 2013, two years after suffering a miscarriage.