Foo Fighters mourn the death of 'brilliant' Neil Peart

Rockers Foo Fighters have shared a touching tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart, calling him "an inspiration to millions".

The legendary percussionist and lyricist passed away on Tuesday after a secret battle with brain cancer, and on Friday rocker Dave Grohl took to the Learn To Fly group's official Facebook page to honour the star.

"An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream," he wrote. "A kind thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words."

Dave added: "I still vividly remember my listen of '2112' when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same.

"His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called 'The Professor' for a reason: we all learned from him."

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins contributed a fittingly simple addition to the statement, writing: "Neil Peart had the hands of God."

Surviving members of Rush, singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, have also shared their heartache at the loss of their old pal, urging fans to "choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil's name".

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson also penned notes in Neil's honour.